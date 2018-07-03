Supermac's puts Obama-style €10m plaza back on the planning menu

Supermac's supremo Pat McDonagh has reignited his plans to build a €10m Barack Obama-style motorway plaza serving the Limerick to Galway motorway.

Mr McDonagh has published a notice of his intention to lodge fresh plans for the drive-thru just off the motorway at Skehanagh outside Ennis on the M18.

The development would include a service station, convenience shop, food court, children's play area and picnic area plus 16 charging points for electric cars.

Supermac's has plazas at Moneygall in Co Offaly and another near the M6 at Loughrea in Co Galway.

The Ennis plan will be seeking to repeat the success of the Barack Obama plaza at Moneygall which served thousands of Clare hurling supporters at the weekend.

Barack Obama plaza in Moneygall

Currently, there is no plaza on the motorway linking Limerick to Galway.

Mr McDonagh has been unsuccessful over the past four years in getting the green light for the project.

Mr McDonagh first lodged plans at the site in 2014 and this was subsequently granted by Clare Co Council only to be turned down in 2016 by An Bord Pleanála.

The three reasons for refusal were site specific and could be addressed by redesigning the project and in 2016, Mr McDonagh lodged revised plans.

However, last year, Mr McDonagh withdrew the application due to the need for further time to submit the further information request.

As part of the plan, Supermac's is planning to create 100 jobs during the operation phase and up to 80 jobs during the construction phase.

