Supermac's commits to spending €32m on Irish farm produce as group expands

Supermac's has committed to spending €32m on Irish produce over the course of the year.

Supermac's has committed to spending €32m on Irish produce over the course of the year.

The group's expansion plans has largely driven the increase spend on beef, chicken and vegetables.

By the end of the first half of 2018, an additional six new restaurants are to be opened across Ireland, bringing the total amount of stores in the chain here to 114. Supermac’s MD, Pat McDonagh, said that commitment, announced following a meeting with IFA President, Joe Healy, "is a very strong endorsement of the quality of Irish produce on Irish farms".

Read more: Supermac's to create 400 jobs with opening of six new restaurants in 2018 "We are 40 years in business this year and since we started in Ballinasloe in 1978 we have always looked to local suppliers wherever possible, be that for farm produce or construction materials," he said.

"We are strongly committed to Irish farmers and the farming community in general." The planned openings will be in Balbriggan, Co Dublin, three in Cork at Ballyvollane, Bandon Rd and Glanmire, one in Naas, Co. Kildare and one in Donegal Town.

The company, which is currently on a major recruitment drive, is expected to a create a further 400 jobs with the new stores. Supermac's is looking for management staff in particular but there are "career opportunities at all levels".

Online Editors