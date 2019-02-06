Supermac’s chief Pat McDonagh to create hundreds of jobs across Ireland

Hundreds of jobs are to be created across the fast food chain and hotel group owned by Supermac’s chief Pat McDonagh.

Some 200 new roles are expected to be created as Supermac’s opens three new outlets in Wexford, Waterford and Kinnegad, Westmeath.

Construction has already begun in Kinnegad and building is due to begin in Wexford, the first Supermac’s in the county, and in Waterford.

Four other stores are in the pipeline in Letterkenny, Longford, Ennis and Portlaoise - but are currently awaiting planning permission.

Meanwhile, the SÓ Hotels Groups, owned by Pat and Una McDonagh, will be creating 100 jobs through the refurbishment of the Athlone Springs Hotel, the Castle Oaks House Hotel, Limerick and the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise.

Mr McDonagh announced today that he intends to spend an addition e500,000 on the further modernisation of the Killeshin, which has already undergone significant redevelopment.

He recently announced a €1.5m investment in the Athlone Springs Hotel purchased last summer. Castle Oaks House Hotel was bought just before Christmas and will also undergo development this year.

Supermac’s currently has 116 outlets in Ireland and the SÓ Hotels Group also comprises The Lough Rea Hotel and Spa, The Castletroy Park Hotel and The Charleville Park Hotel.

