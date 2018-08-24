Supermac's agreed to reimburse locals who supported planning application for new service station

Supermac's chief Pat McDonagh has admitted it agreed to reimburse locals who submitted letters in support of a planning application for a new service station.

The fast-food franchise submitted plans for the development off the motorway at Skehanagh on the M18 near Ennis, Co Clare.

However, Mr McDonagh said the company was "horrified" when it emerged that a number of letters sent into Clare County Council were not sent by those whose names were on them.

In one case, the named person had died 15 years ago.

Speaking to RTÉ 'Drivetime', the Supermac's boss said: "We are equally horrified, shocked and annoyed… that innocent, decent people, their names have been used on this application without our permission or without their permission."

Separately, Mr McDonagh said the company was offered support by a number of locals who planned on making separate submissions.

"So it would appear that whoever organised the petition realised that there was a fee payable of €20 for each observation," he said.

The company was contacted and asked if it would agree to refund those fees. "Believing that submissions were fully legitimate", he said, the company agreed to reimburse the fees.

However, he said no money has been reimbursed to date.

A decision on the planning application is due to be made at some time in September.

