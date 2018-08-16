The owner of the Applegreen brand is leading the charge against plans by Supermac's supremo Pat McDonagh to build a €10m Barack Obama Plaza-style development serving the Limerick to Galway motorway.

Supermac's €10m 'Obama-Plaza' plan is opposed by owner of Applegreen

The owner of the network of Applegreen service stations, Petrogas Group, has lodged a strident objection against the McDonagh plan.

It is bidding to locate a drive-through just off the motorway at Skehanagh outside Ennis on the M18.

As part of the proposal, Supermac's is planning to create 100 jobs during the project's operation phase.

In its objection to Mr McDonagh's fresh plan, consultants for Petrogas claim that the proposal is contrary to national policy for motorway service stops.

They also state it is premature pending the concurrent proposed intention of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to develop an online motorway service area on the M18.

Petrogas also claims that the proposal is excessive for its rural location.

The plan is also facing local opposition with a number of prominent Ennis businesses including the Old Ground hotel, the Temple Gate Hotel, Hotel Woodstock and a number of service stations coming together to lodge a joint objection.

The objectors state that the provision of the extensive food offer, travel, tourist and information centre with ample car parking and coach parking will significantly detract from Ennis Town Centre.

The objectors also claim that the proposal will act as a counter attraction to Ennis and the nearby village of Clarecastle.

However, a total of 187 individuals have also lodged individual submissions in support of the plan.

