Sunday Independent/Statista Ireland’s Best Employers’ survey 2023

THE Sunday Independent, in partnership with international market research company Statista, is returning with its major nationwide survey to identify the top employers in Ireland – and is seeking employees across the country to participate.

Following the success of the Ireland’s Best Employers reports in 2021 and 2022, every company based in Ireland with over 200 staff working in the Republic will again be eligible for our Best Employers’ survey in 2023.

Registration opens today.

Although we will research companies, we are also encouraging companies to put themselves forward.

Nominations are invited from senior management, HR departments, employees or other parties such as customers and suppliers.

The deadline for the nomination period is November 27. Following the initial registration period, Statista will survey thousands of eligible employees.

Just scan the QR above.

Participation will be treated anonymously.

In December, Statista will start the survey, asking employees to what extent they would recommend their employer to friends and family members on a scale from 0-10.

Participants can also share opinions on matters relating to their employer, including salaries, leadership and potential for development.

Results are intended to be published in May 2023 in the Sunday Independent and online at Independent.ie.

If your business employs more than 200 people you can register your company by clicking here.