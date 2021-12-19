Sunday Independent Christmas business quiz

It has been another unpredictable year for business. From multi-billion-euro buyouts in Donegal, to social media-driven stock rallies in the US, there were plenty of surprises in 2021. And who would have believed a year ago that Davy would have been sold to Bank of Ireland or that two banks would be exiting the Irish market? With the Sunday Independent Business quiz you can test your knowledge and see if you kept up with all the twists and turns in the world of business both in Ireland and further afield. Correct entries will be in with a chance to win a fantastic prize – a luxury break at The Heritage hotel and spa in the rolling green countryside of Co Laois (see details below).

1 What was Leo Varadkar referring to when he said: “It’s as though you were selling your house, the auctioneer pretended to be trying to get the best price for you but was actually the buyer himself”?

a. The sale of a housing estate in Maynooth

b. The Davy scandal

c. Recalling his coalition talks with Fianna Fáil

d. His chat with Boris Johnson on the Wirral

2 Which international energy company pulled out of a deal in November with the ESB to develop a €2bn floating offshore wind farm near Moneypoint in Co Clare and said it was leaving the Irish market for early-phase offshore wind energy entirely amid dissatisfaction with Ireland’s regulatory and planning regime for offshore energy development?

Was it:

a. Shell

b. Equinor

c. Iberdola

d. BP

Jane Howard

Whatsapp Jane Howard

3 In February, Ulster Bank made a significant announcement about a decision it had made. It’s CEO Jane Howard described the decision in a statement as “hugely” what?

a. Ambitious

b. Significant

c. Disappointing

d. Embarrassing

4 If you are flying on Aer Lingus flight EI31 what new route are you on?

a. Manchester to Bridgetown, Barbados

b. Knock to Rome

c. Dublin to Chicago

d. Belfast to London Heathrow

5 Who sold more than €44m worth of Ryanair shares in early November as its share price hit a 12-month peak from which it would steadily fall in the following weeks?

a. Michael O’Leary

b. Willie Walsh

c. Minister Eamon Ryan on behalf of the Irish Government

d. Eddie Wilson

6 US pharmaceutical company Perrigo settled its €1.6bn tax bill with Revenue for €297m. However, it used the proceeds from a successful arbitration award in another European country to pay the settlement.

Which country was it?

a. Ukraine

b. Russia

c. France

d. Belgium

7 Dublin-headquartered fintech firm Leveris went into liquidation earlier this year. What was the name of its big Australian backer?

a. Link Group

b. Macquarie Bank

c. Bendigo Bank

d. Westpac Bank

8 The Central Bank is investigating EML Payment’s Irish subsidiary PFS Card Services. News resulted in a sharp fall in the Australian headquartered company’s share price.

Which couple co-founded PFS?

a. Noel and Valerie Moran

b. Larry and Kitty Goodman

c. Tom and Ann Roche

d. Pat and Una McDonagh

9 Billionaire Dermot Desmond had a busy year. From which oral healthcare firm did his IIU investment firm decide to exit?

a. Colgate

b. Procter and Gamble

c. Spotlight Oral Care

d. Oral-B

10 The Irish Whiskey Association applied to hold a label that would certify Irish whiskey products as legitimate in the US in 2018. Which Irish whiskey producer challenged the move in the US?

a. Teeling Whiskey Company

b. West Cork Distillers

c. Irish Distillers

d. Proper No Twelve

11 As Ireland moves closer toward 2030 and its target of delivering five gigawatts of offshore wind energy, UK-based utility SSE warned delays were undermining progress toward that goal. It has developed an offshore wind farm off the coast of Wicklow. Where is it?

a. Arklow

b. Greystones

c. Bray

d. Kilcoole

12 Musgrave, the food wholesaler and owner of the SuperValu and Centra retail brands, grew its profit before tax to €98m in 2020, as its group sales grew by around €540m to nearly €4.5bn. It operates in several countries, including Spain. What is the name of its Spanish grocery retail brand?

a. Centra

b. Mercadona

c. Dialprix

d. Supercor

13 Irish fast food fans love a treat. Which American chain revealed in a series of job adverts that it was opening a new factory in Naas, Co Kildare?

a. McDonald’s

b. Krispy Kreme

c. Tim Hortons

d. Dunkin’ Donuts

14 Patrick Coveney recently announced he was stepping down from the role of CEO at Greencore. During his time at the top, the company reversed out of an US expansion plan. What was the name of the company which it had acquired there?

a. Hearthside

b. Quiznos

c. Northern Foods

d. Peacock Foods

15 Heineken has launched a new stout to appeal to younger consumers.

What is this Guinness challenger called?

a. Ireland’s Eye

b. Ireland’s Edge

c. Island’s Edge

d. Island’s Own

16 Before declaring its intention to pull out of Ireland, Ulster Bank was hit with a hefty fine for its tracker mortgages actions. How much was it for?

a. €37,774,520

b. €38,222,450

c. €54,899,570

d. €24,500,000

17 In late February President Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed at addressing a shortage of what?

a. Ventilators

b. Corn

c. Semiconductor chips

d. Cruise missiles

18 Fexco has recently appointed a new managing director. Is it?

a. Denis McCarthy

b. Neil Hosty

c. John McCarthy

d. Anna Savage

19 Several people resigned from Davy following the fallout from a Central Bank fine imposed over a bond sale. What was the name of the deputy chairman who left the board?

a. Tony Garry

b. Barry Nangle

c. Kyran McLaughlin

d. David Smith

20 A Donegal-based engineering company was acquired by US company Vertiv in a deal valued at $2bn (€1.7bn). What was it called?

a. E&I

b. U&I

c. B&I

d. I&E

21 In May the CEO of an Irish-based US company told the Sunday Independent the following: “For the past year or more we’ve all been trapped in our homes, staring at closets filled with stuff that we don’t use – that we bought in the past, that were kind of wasteful. This is a way to have a sustainable closet in the cloud.”

Name the CEO and the company.

a. Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook

b. Jennifer Hyman of Rent the Runway

c. Susan Wojcicki of YouTube

d. Tim Cook of Apple

22 Which of the following entities was not strongly linked to a takeover of Goodbody ahead of its eventual sale for €138m earlier this year?

a. AIB

b. Bank of China

c. Bank of Ireland

d. Zhong Ze Culture Investment Holdings

23 Former Avoca boss Simon Pratt returned to retail earlier this year, setting up a new venture with his family. What is the name of the store?

a. Roundwood Stores

b. Dalkey Stores

c. Blackrock Stores

d. Wicklow Stores

24 In March the 400m-long vessel Ever Given became stuck in the Suez Canal, blocking hundreds of cargo ships and impacting supply lines across the globe. In what country was Ever Given registered?

a. Panama

b. Egypt

c. Ireland

d. Japan

25 Which gang was said to have been behind the HSE ransomware attack?

a. The Sabini Gang

b. The 1922 Committee

c. Wizard Spider

d. The Tracksuit Mafia

26 Who replaced Jeff Bezos as CEO of Amazon?

a. Andy Jassy

b. Jack Dorsey

c. Brian T. Olsavsky

d. Sarah Friar

27 The troubles of which indebted Chinese company has spooked global markets this year?

a. Evergrande

b. Everseen

c. Evergreen

d. Evergrow

28 A stock market rally for Gamestop was sparked by chat on a social media site. Was that site:

a. Twitter

b. Telegram

c. LinkedIn

d. Reddit

29 What Irish-based firm created the world’s biggest aircraft lessor by agreeing to buy rival GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) for €25bn?

a. Aercap

b. Guinness Peat Aviation

c. Avolon

d. Dublin Aerospace

30 In February Steve Cutler said the purchase of North Carolina-based PRA company by the Irish company of which he is a CEO would “create a new paradigm for accelerating clinical research and bringing new medicines and devices to market”. Name the Irish company.

a. Elan

b. United Drug

c. Icon

d. Medtronic

Win a luxury break in The Heritage in the rolling green countryside of Co Laois.

Classically elegant and comfortably luxurious, The Heritage is a spacious and sophisticated contemporary resort, set in the heart of the countryside in the pretty village of Killenard, just over an hour’s drive from Dublin.

We are giving the lucky winner the chance to win a luxurious two-night break in The Heritage. You and a guest will enjoy a safe and comfortable stay for two nights with breakfast on each morning and dinner on one evening in Blake’s. You will also be treated to an hour of pampering in the hotel’s world class spa with its gorgeous Spa Experience.

From the minute you check-in, the meticulous staff of The Heritage will take care of you and ensure you have a relaxing and enjoyable stay.

On-site, enjoy activities like golf, tennis, country walks on the 5km walking trail or visit the leisure centre, cinema or spa.

Hop on the complimentary bikes or take the short drive to Kildare Village for a spot of shopping, or check out the stunning sights in the area such as Emo Court or the Rock of Dunamase.

For more information on the fantastic autumn breaks available or to book, visit www.theheritage.com.

Closing date January 7, 2022