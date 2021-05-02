| 5.9°C Dublin

Summer doubts spark new fears of job cuts at Aer Lingus

Turbulent times: Aer Lingus is said to be eying winter sun holidays in Florida and the Caribbean as a potential lifeline for its Irish operation. Expand

Turbulent times: Aer Lingus is said to be eying winter sun holidays in Florida and the Caribbean as a potential lifeline for its Irish operation.

Fearghal O'Connor

There was intense speculation amongst Aer Lingus staff this weekend over claims that the airline is poised to launch a new round of deep job cuts unless air travel reopens this summer.

Pilots at the airline have told colleagues that they have been briefed that the airline would be forced to cut about 800 more jobs, or 25pc of the remaining workforce, if quarantine rules and travel bans keep much of the airline’s Irish-based operation effectively grounded in the traditionally high-season months to come.

