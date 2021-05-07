Sudocrem factory to close in Dublin with loss of 100 jobs

The factory that makes Sudocrem is to close, with the loss of 100 jobs in Dublin.

Teva Pharmaceuticals told staff at the plant in Baldoyle, where the iconic nappy rash cream has been produced since the 1940s, that it will close by the end of 2022, with production moving to Bulgaria.

“Yesterday we met with employees at our Baldoyle plant to inform them of the proposed closure of the site, as part of a wider programme to optimise our global manufacturing network,” Teva said in a statement.

"We know that this news is disappointing for many, but we’ll do everything we can to support all our affected employees throughout this process.

“We’ll continue to have a strong presence in Ireland through our respiratory manufacturing plant in Waterford in addition to our commercial activities, and we remain fully committed to the Irish market.”

Sudocrem is available in more than 40 countries, with 35million pots of the cream – which is used for everything from nappy rash to acne – each year.

Teva took over Sudocrem when it acquired Actavis in 2016. It still employs about 500 people at another manufacturing plant in Waterford.

The closure comes despite Sudocrem receiving a celebrity boost when it was spotted in the background of a picture in Madonna’s bathroom.

The Queen of Pop posted three pictures of herself on Twitter captioned simply as: “And now for a moment of self reflection.... Madame X.”

She was laced in black lingerie, with Madame X being the persona she embraced for her 14th studio album of the same name, released in 2019.

But eagle-eyed Irish followers pointed out that in the background of Madge’s bathroom was a tub of Sudocrem – the nappy rash balm relied upon by generations of Irish parents to keep their babies happy.

Sudocrem was originally developed in 1931 by the pharmacist Thomas Smith in the northside Dublin suburb of Cabra. It was originally called “Smith’s Cream”, and then later “Soothing Cream.”

The name was finally changed to the iconic “Sudocrem” in 1950 due to the Dublin accent pronunciation of soothing cream.

In the 1960s, samples of Sudocrem were given to new mothers in Ireland, which increased the popularity of the product and the brand was gradually introduced to the UK in the 1970s.