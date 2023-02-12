| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Strong Roots is on course to be the next Irish food giant – and its CEO Sam Dennigan is confident it’ll go the distance

After a major investment from oven chip giant McCain, Dennigan has big dreams for his thriving frozen food firm 

&lsquo;In a stressed economy, people tend to turn to retail more than eating out,&rsquo; says Strong Roots' founder and CEO Sam Dennigan Expand
Sean Gallagher with Sam Dennigan of Strong Roots pictured for business. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Sam Dennigan founder and CEO of Strong Roots food company Expand
Strong Roots' CEO and founder Sam Dennigan Expand

Close

&lsquo;In a stressed economy, people tend to turn to retail more than eating out,&rsquo; says Strong Roots' founder and CEO Sam Dennigan

‘In a stressed economy, people tend to turn to retail more than eating out,’ says Strong Roots' founder and CEO Sam Dennigan

Sean Gallagher with Sam Dennigan of Strong Roots pictured for business. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Sean Gallagher with Sam Dennigan of Strong Roots pictured for business. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Sam Dennigan founder and CEO of Strong Roots food company

Sam Dennigan founder and CEO of Strong Roots food company

Strong Roots' CEO and founder Sam Dennigan

Strong Roots' CEO and founder Sam Dennigan

/

‘In a stressed economy, people tend to turn to retail more than eating out,’ says Strong Roots' founder and CEO Sam Dennigan

Sean Pollock Email

A short distance from New York City’s iconic Flatiron Building, Irish food entrepreneur Sam Dennigan and his US-based team are busy coming up with a plan – how to build the next Irish food giant.

It has been a long and winding road from the old fruit and veg markets of Dublin city to the bustle of his company Strong Roots’ new Manhattan office, says Dennigan.

Most Watched

Privacy