Strong Roots is on course to be the next Irish food giant – and its CEO Sam Dennigan is confident it’ll go the distance

A short distance from New York City’s iconic Flatiron Building, Irish food entrepreneur Sam Dennigan and his US-based team are busy coming up with a plan – how to build the next Irish food giant.

It has been a long and winding road from the old fruit and veg markets of Dublin city to the bustle of his company Strong Roots’ new Manhattan office, says Dennigan.

However, looking back on a business plan for Strong Roots from 2015, the now 37-year-old who moved to the US to oversee its expansion there knows the importance of thinking big.

In 2021, Dublin headquartered Strong Roots secured a $55m (€51m) investment from McCain, the frozen oven chip giant, for a 40pc stake in the Irish firm – now well known for its frozen sweet potato fries, cauliflower hash browns and kale and quinoa burgers.

Dennigan’s father and grandfather founded Sam Dennigan and Company, the north Dublin fruit and veg supplier and distributor, in 1977.

“In 2015, when it was an idea that was unfunded, we basically did exactly what the business plan said it would do,” says Dennigan. “I don’t think that ever happens, which is quite cool.

“I shared that on the basis that we were just about to make a new business plan which was much, much more ambitious. I said to everybody, ‘I don’t want to be a liar, we told the truth the first time so let’s deliver on the second business plan. So let’s make it ambitious, but let’s understand what it took to get here and that it won’t work to get there.”

Thinking big helped Strong Roots blossom from the off, quickly landing listings with major retailers in the UK and Ireland within its formative years. It is now serving its frozen produce across multiple international markets, from Walmart in the US to a highly successful launch with Woolworths in Australia.

Dennigan is now building his next three- to five-year business plan to get him trading above the $100m net level. An ambitious US expansion plan is key.

Strong Roots has been growing at over 100pc year-on-year, with Dennigan hoping the US market will deliver a third of the group’s sales.

“It’s concentration on the alternative potato products that are doing most of the volume,” he says.

While Strong Roots is with many of the big US retailers, including giants like Walmart and Kroger, it is still targeting Target, another of the large US supermarkets. It is listed at about 6,000 distribution points in the US, up from around 4,000 in late 2021.

It was written in the stars that Dennigan would end up in a business connected to fruit and vegetables.

“Since three, four, five years old, it has always been in the blood. That’s where the roots are.”

Dennigan did a brief stint in art college before returning to the family business, where he worked for 10 years.

While there, he set up two ventures, Sam’s Potatoes and Green Giant Fresh. Although neither took off the way he wanted, they provided important lessons that have stood Dennigan in good stead ever since.

Towards the end of 2014, Dennigan was feeling ready for a change. He took on a consultant role in a deal the family business was working on between McDonald’s and a company he is now very familiar with, McCain.

The deal, which involved sourcing sweet potato fries for the fast food giant, fell flat. Dennigan approached one of the US-based suppliers and managed to get exclusivity over his product in Europe. Strong Roots was subsequently born.

Reflecting on the time, he laughs at how he has gone full circle, with McCain now an important partner and big investor in Strong Roots.

“I recently asked if they remembered doing the sweet potato fries’ trials in the US and a few of them did. They couldn’t believe it when I said that was me.”

With Dennigan securing a loan from Bank of Ireland in 2015 off the back of the previously mentioned business plan, Strong Roots and its sweet potato fries product kicked off in earnest in 2015.

The success of Strong Roots in Waitrose was a key inflection point, says Dennigan

Retailers across the UK and Ireland liked what Strong Roots was cooking. Very quickly, the brand was listed in most of the major retailers. A “key inflection point” was when Strong Roots got into Tesco Ireland and Waitrose in the UK within six months of each other, says Dennigan.

“I remember getting the first figures from Waitrose around 2017, then the second set and the third and they were good and incrementally growing,” he says.

“There is always a point when you launch something and you put it on the shelf having been executed properly that you know whether it is going to be a thing or not. At that point we were saying this is sticking, consistent and the same people are buying it.

“I still use that early gut feel for things now,” he adds. “Sometimes they go in and they are slow and then have a massive uptick. But most of the time they go in and they stick and stay consistent.”

With the brand succeeding in Ireland and the UK, Dennigan started looking to the massive opportunity in the US. That has been a major focus, with the entrepreneur moving his family out to the east coast in 2019 to chase the American dream.

In 2019, Strong Roots’ vision to crack the US was backed with an investment of $18.3m from Goode Partners, a New York private equity firm that backs emerging consumer brands.

In 2021, a shareholder row kicked off when Goode initiated a legal action, claiming Strong Roots had failed to reach a gross profit threshold set out in agreements. Strong Roots claimed the profit target had been reduced following board agreements.

Depending on the region, we grew by between 15pc and 20pc last year

McCain acquired Goode’s shares. All agreed the frozen food giant would be a strong partner.

The McCain investment has helped Strong Roots invest in its US growth, with the overall head count having grown over 50pc in the past year to over 50 people. It will also help Strong Roots tap into McCain’s considerable supply chain opportunities, with it launching through that channel in Canada and France this year.

Dennigan says Strong Roots’ emphasis on sustainability has been of interest to McCain. Strong Roots is certified for its sustainability work as a B-Corporation.

“Their support of us is almost an illustration of their intention,” he says of McCain’s efforts to support sustainability.

With the McCain deal in the bag, and opportunities globally coming thick and fast, Dennigan has made Strong Roots a household name in the frozen food aisle. But as with most businesses, the past year has had its challenges.

At the same time as trying to grow, Dennigan says Strong Roots has had to manage cash flow. Supply chain had also been “difficult” in recent years.

“Depending on the region, we grew by between 15pc and 20pc last year. Our goal would have been double that. The reality is that between supply chain, capacity, cost-price increases, the availability of raw materials, literally everything that could go wrong went wrong, except for the consumer pull.

Between supply chain, capacity, cost-price increases, the availability of raw materials, literally everything that could go wrong went wrong

“Everything last year was against every business [related to] food.”

With more inflation expected across the board, Dennigan believes both challenges and opportunities will emerge.

“The reality is that in a stressed economy, people tend to turn to retail more than eating out. While the profit margins and scope might be strained, it is still constant, which is good for us.”

In the Irish market, Strong Roots continues to perform strongly. Household penetrations remains high at around 20pc, with awareness strong.

Dennigan says that the commoditisation of sweet potato fries here had been a challenge.

“We made the market as first movers. The retailers came along with their own-brand product and saturated it somewhat.

“We still have an incredibly loyal customer, so in the grand scheme of things, we still have 50pc to 60pc of the market share and are still the number-one brand. We are the number one brand in the UK market as well, over all the majors.”

Outside of Strong Roots, Dennigan has also got into the investment game, backing Irish food entrepreneur Shane Ryan’s ready meal pouch firm, Fiid. He plans to make more investments in future.

Despite challenges, Dennigan is optimistic and is forecasting huge growth for Strong Roots. It is launching a new frozen food entrée line called Good Made Easy, which will include a vegetarian Thai green curry.

Everyone inside the company hears me say I want to turn it into the latest Irish $1bn brand and they're not put off by that

Dennigan’s desire to turn Strong Roots into the latest $1bn brand from Ireland still burns bright. Having built the brand off the back of a Bank of Ireland start-up loan into an international name, he continues on the journey.

“Everyone inside Strong Roots hears me say that and doesn’t get put off by it,” he says. “We have great ambition.”

Curriculum Vitae

Name: Samuel Dennigan

Age: 37

Lives: New Jersey

Family: Married to Amelia. Two children aged 1 and 4

Education: Belvedere College. Ulster University Diploma Art and Design

From: Dublin

Favourite hobby: Cars. I have an electric Land Rover Defender and when I am back in Ireland I get to drive that up to Wicklow. That is a happy place.

Favourite book: The Old Man and the Sea by Ernest Hemingway

Favourite movie: Twelve Angry Men

Business Lessons

​Most important business lesson?

Stick to what you know. “Stick to the knitting”, as my Dad said.

What is critical to consider when launching into a new market?

You have to invest heavily in local consumer data and analysts who understand the nuances of that market. Plan twice do once.