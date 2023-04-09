Strong appetite for smaller state pension if workers could retire before age 66, advisers believe

Welfare

'The Government unfortunately hasn’t considered there may be a large cohort who would like to retire earlier than 66,' said Glenn Gaughran, head of business development at Independent Trustee Company. Stock image

Three in four pension advisers believe some people would settle for a smaller state pension if it were available before the age of 66, a new survey undertaken by leading pension trustees, Independent Trustee Company (ITC), has found.

The survey of over 100 pensions advisers asked if there was appetite for a smaller state pension to be paid before the age of 66.

One in three advisers (33pc) feel that many would take up such an option were it available, while just over four in 10 (43pc) believe that a few would do so. Only one in four (24pc) feel people would not settle for a smaller state pension to be able to claim it before the age of 66.

The state pension, which is currently up to €265.30 a week or €13,796 a year, is paid at the age of 66. Plans to increase the qualifying state pension age to 67 were shelved last September when the Government announced a radical overhaul of the state pension system.

“Under the planned state pension overhaul, those who remain in work beyond the age of 66 will be entitled to a higher state pension under what the Government has described as a new ‘flexible pension age’ model,” said Glenn Gaughran, head of business development at ITC. But, he said, this flexibility only goes one way.

“The Government unfortunately hasn’t considered that there may be a large cohort of older people who would like to retire earlier than the age of 66, even if doing so would secure them a smaller state pension.

“Our survey shows that financial advisers – who through their work, have an excellent insight into the financial priorities and wishes of the public – believe there is a strong public appetite for a state pension system which would allow people to retire before 66, rather than later. This oversight in the recent review and reform of the state pension system is something which must be considered.”