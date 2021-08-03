Stripe’s John Collison among new shareholders in Weston Airport

Stripe co-founder John Collison has, as part of a group of other investors, taken a majority stake in Weston Airport.

The group is led by Derick Walshe, a Limerick-based financier, and includes John Brennan, Catherine Greene, and Gerald Dundon.

The investors plan to upgrade the facilities at the airport, which is located between Leixlip, county Kildare, and Lucan, Dublin.

In addition, they plan to develop Weston as a “general aviation centre.”

Commenting on the investment Derick Walshe said: “A vibrant Weston is central to the health of general aviation in Ireland.”

“Our investors are aviation enthusiasts who are focused on turning Weston into a state-of-the art facility,” he added.

The investment will also see the airport’s bar, restaurant and conference facilities upgraded, and improvements will be made to the terminal, aircraft storage and hangar areas.

All current staff at the airport will be retained and it is expected that additional employment could be created as new services are introduced, according to a statement from Weston Airport.

“Our plans are to invest in and upgrade the existing aviation and non-aviation facilities and to create a destination that is open and welcoming to the local community,” Mr Walshe said.

“We are committed to revitalising Weston to the betterment of aviation in Ireland. We look forward

to opening this next chapter in the story of Weston.”

Weston Airport was established in 1931 by Darby Kennedy.

The facility is mainly used by flight training, flight clubs, light aircraft and helicopters.

In June John Collison, who co-founded Stripe with his brother Patrick, bought one of Ireland’s largest and most prestigious country estates.

The Abbey Leix Estate in Co Laois, an 18th century classical mansion, comes with 1,120 acres and includes a large area of ancient native woodland. The giant demesne, next to the town of Abbeyleix, was sold by joint agents Sotheby’s and Colliers International. It has been on the market for two years, with a price of €20m quoted.