Stripe founders John and Patrick Collison move into top 250 billionaires on Forbes list with assets worth $9.5bn each

John and Patrick Collison, the Irish brothers who founded global payments firm Stripe, have moved into the top 250 of the world’s billionaires for the first time.

The Tipperary men aged 31 and 33, are 214th on the Forbes World’s Billionaires List, with an estimated fortune of $9.5bn each. They were in 956th place last year.

Their wealth is up from $3.2bn last year following a funding round.

Stripe is valued at $95bn, making it the largest privately-owned company in Silicon Valley.

Irish-Indian billionaire Pallonji Mistry topped the Irish entries in the 2022 Forbes World’s Billionaires List with the Collison brothers also featuring inside the top 250 wealthiest people in the world.

Mistry’s fortune is estimated to be close to $15bn (€13.75bn), which sees him come in at 140th on the list. The 93-year-old is one of the largest shareholders in Tata Group and is chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji group, an Indian conglomerate.

Elon Musk tops the list with an estimated net worth of $219bn, thanks to his stakes in Tesla and SpaceX. He also became a shareholder of Twitter this week when he acquired a 9pc stake in the social media platform.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is second on the list with $171bn. Bezos stood down as Amazon CEO last year and took up a new role as executive chairman.

Frenchman Bernard Anhault and his family came in at third with an estimated wealth of €158bn, which comes from their control of retail giants such as Louis Vuitton and Sephora.

Bill Gates ($129bn) and Warren Buffett ($118bn) are fourth and fifth richest men in the world, Forbes estimated. Gates’ Microsoft is one of the highest valued companies in the US while

Buffett, who heads Berkshire Hathaway, is renowned as one of the greatest investors of all time.

There were nine Irish billionaires on the list this year, the same number as last year, with a total wealth of $54.8bn.

Other Irish entries on the Billionaires List included John Grayken ($6.5bn), an American-Irish owner of Lone Star Funds, a private equity firm in Dallas. He placed in 386th, while Denis O’Brien, Digicel owner, had his fortune estimated at $3.8bn.

Egerton Capital co-founder John Armitage ($2.9bn), Kingspan owner Eugene Murtagh ($2.8bn), Campbell’s soup heir John Dorrance ($2.7bn) and Dermot Desmond ($2.1bn) completed the Irish names on the list.