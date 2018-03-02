The country felt the full brunt of Storm Emma overnight, with many of us literally battening down the hatches until the blizzard conditions passed.

Storm Emma: Have you got the stocks in? Here are all the supermarket trading hours

Obtaining provisions - namely bread and milk - before the 'Beast from the East' hit became the focus of many a meme as the public rushed to make stores before they closed on Wednesday.

But the question remains today: which supermarkets are open - and when? Lidl

Lidl closed all of their stores across Leinster and Munster on Thursday afternoon due to Storm Emma. The budget supermarket closed its doors in these areas from 3pm on Thursday, March 1 and are re-opening at 1pm on Friday March 2.

"Upon reopening, we ask customers for patience with our store teams who will have just resumed normal operations," read a company statement on Wednesday afternoon. "We are continuing to assess and monitor the situation as it happens. As always the health and safety of all colleagues and customers remains an absolute priority.

The Alderwood area of Tallaght this morning. Picture: Kyran O'Brien A man on his way to work walks through Glasnevin cemetery in Dublin as heavy snow has caused more misery for travellers overnight. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Swans swim on the frozen Grand Canal in Sallins, Co. Kildare. Picture: Tony Gavin 28/2/2018 Firhouse Dublin Wednesday morning

"Decisions may be taken at individual store level to extend this closure period depending on localised weather conditions." Aldi

All of Aldi's 130 stores across Ireland closed on Wednesday from 1pm and will reopen at 5pm today (Thursday).

"We are monitoring the situation closely and if there are any changes we will communicate this tomorrow morning," read a statement from the supermarket.

"Thanks to all our store teams, office teams, warehouse teams, and suppliers for their outstanding efforts this week in keeping our doors open to meet our customers’ needs." Read more: Storm Emma: Will I get paid if I can't get to work? What are my employee rights on a snow day?

Tesco All stores closed on Wednesday at 2pm "in line with the guidance from the Government to ensure that all of our colleagues have time to get home safely".

Christine Heffernan, Corporate Affairs, Director, Tesco Ireland said: "We’re really proud of our teams who’ve worked really hard this week to serve customers in such challenging circumstances. We will reopen on Friday afternoon subject to weather conditions and we ask our customers to be patient with us as we try to get back up and running as quickly as possible." All Tesco stores are expected to reopen at 1pm today (Friday) and home shopping deliveries will resume on Saturday if it is considered safe to do so. Dunnes Stores

The supermarket issued an updated statement on Friday morning. "Dunnes Stores in ROI will remain closed on Friday March 2. "Due to the ongoing weather conditions we have made a decision to close all stores in Northern Ireland today.

"We are continuing to monitor the weather and transport situation to ensure the safety of our customers and staff." Supervalu Based on the current guidance from the authorities individual stores will decide whether to open today or not.

"The majority of stores will close this afternoon, so we would urge consumers to contact their local store before travelling," a statement from the supermarket said. "While we are mindful of the importance of individual stores in the local community, the safety of our staff and customers is paramount and we apologise for any inconvenience caused. We will endeavour to reopen any stores that are closed as soon as it is safe to do so." Spar/Centra

Spar and Centra have asked customers to call their local store to find out their opening hours this week. And in case you were thinking of hitting the shops or salons... Ikea

The Dublin store in Ballymum, along with its collection point in Carrickmines will remain closed. In a statement on Wednesday the company said that it was making the decision in the interest of safety for both its co-workers and customers. The company said that further update on the situation would be communicated through its website as well as its social media channels.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this might cause our valued customers," Ikea said. Arnotts A spokesperson for Arnotts Department Store said that the store will also be closed today due to the serious weather warnings. "The safety of our team members and customers is our priority at this time," read the statement.

Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse In line with guidance from the National Emergency Co-Ordination Group (NECG), all Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse stores will close from 2pm in both Leinster and Munster. "We are in direct contact with individual stores elsewhere and will close them if necessary. Customers can find out full store details on our websites - curryspcworld.ie and carphonewarehouse.ie. "Our colleagues’ and our customers' welfare is our main concern and we hope everyone stays safe over the next 48 hours."

Peter Marks All Peter Mark salons will be closed today due to the adverse weather conditions. "We will continue to monitor the situation and provide a further update later today on whether our salons will open tomorrow. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

