Stobart Air's holding firm in administration

EY takes control of Connect Airways with UK's Stobart Group on the hook for guarantees on aircraft leases

The move is linked to the recent collapse of Flybe, which was also part of Connect Airways. Photo: PA Expand

John Mulligan

Connect Airways, the holding company behind Dublin-based Stobart Air, which operates the Aer Lingus Regional service, has fallen into administration in the UK, the Irish Independent has learned.

The move is linked to the recent collapse of Flybe. UK-based Flybe was also part of Connect Airways.

The administration means that accountancy firm EY now controls Connect and 49pc of Stobart Air. The other 51pc of Stobart Air is owned by its more than 400 staff.