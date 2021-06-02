Stobart Air racked up €37m loss last year as Covid hit

Dublin-based Stobart Air, which operates the Aer Lingus Regional service under contract, made a €36.8m loss last year, with continued losses in 2021 pushing its net liabilities to €68.5m at the end of last March, according to accounts just filed for its immediate holding company.

A planned sale of Stobart Air by its owner, UK-listed Esken, to Isle of Man firm Ettyl, is in doubt following funding concerns that emerged last week.

Accounts for Everdeal Holdings reveal the extent of the financial impact of the Covid crisis on Stobart Air, whose contract to operate the Aer Lingus Regional service is due to expire at the end of next year.

“Continuing travel restrictions imposed have had a significant negative impact on the financial results of the subsidiary,” note the accounts.

“Levels of flying for 2020 and for 2021 to date have been significantly lower than 2019 levels, with less flights operating across our network,” the directors add in the report.

“Revenues in 2020 have fallen 73pc resulting in losses after tax of €36.8m per the unaudited management accounts of Stobart Air for the year ended 31 December 2020,” they add.

“Continued losses in the first quarter of 2021 resulted in the subsidiary having net liabilities of €68.5m at the end of March 2021,” the accounts state.

In its 2019 financial year – for the 12 months to the end of March that year – Stobart Air generated revenues of €162.8m and an operating profit of €3.8m. Its liabilities at the end of that financial year totalled €29.9m.

Stobart Air, whose managing director is Andy Jolly, operated just 5pc of its usual operating schedule in the second quarter of 2020. It continued to fly publicly-funded public service obligation routes from Dublin to Kerry and Donegal.

“Levels of flying for the remainder of 2020 and to date in 2021 have been significantly lower than 2019 levels, with less flights across our network,” note the accounts for Everdeal.

Last week, the planned sale of Stobart Air to Isle of Man start-up Ettyl was thrown into doubt.

Esken told the stock market on Friday that Ettyl’s proposed financing for the transaction was “no longer available” and that Ettyl was understood to be having discussions with other potential financial backers.

“Esken is investigating these matters and seeking further information, including with regard to the impact this may have on the ability of Ettyl to finance the transaction and obtaining the change of control consents required in order to complete the transaction,” it added. “Esken is discussing this matter with its lending banks given banking facility consent for the sale has been obtained.”

The deal with Ettyl was also to include the sale of Carlisle Airport, which is also owned by Esken.

Aer Lingus must give its consent for a change of control of Stobart Air.

Ettyl agreed to pay a nominal £2 for Stobart Air, plus the value of any cash on the balance sheet upon completion. A contingent consideration of £7.5m is payable if certain trigger events occur at any point up to July 2024.

Upon completion of the Stobart Air sale, Esken is due to make a payment of £9.4m and would be responsible for the settlement of pre-completion liabilities totalling £25.8m (€30m)

Last November, Conor McCarthy’s Emerald Airlines was named preferred bidder to operate the Aer Lingus Regional contract when the Stobart Air contract expires in December next year.