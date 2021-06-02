| 11.2°C Dublin

Stobart Air racked up €37m loss last year as Covid hit

A planned sale of the carrier to Isle of Man firm Ettyl is in doubt

John Mulligan

Dublin-based Stobart Air, which operates the Aer Lingus Regional service under contract, made a €36.8m loss last year, with continued losses in 2021 pushing its net liabilities to €68.5m at the end of last March, according to accounts just filed for its immediate holding company.

A planned sale of Stobart Air by its owner, UK-listed Esken, to Isle of Man firm Ettyl, is in doubt following funding concerns that emerged last week.

Accounts for Everdeal Holdings reveal the extent of the financial impact of the Covid crisis on Stobart Air, whose contract to operate the Aer Lingus Regional service is due to expire at the end of next year.

