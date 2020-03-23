Stobart Air begins layoffs as it suspends flights between Ireland and the UK

Dublin-based Stobart Air, which operates the Aer Lingus Regional service, is to begin temporary layoffs as it suspends its flights between Ireland and the UK from March 28 until further notice.

The company employs more than 400 people.

It will continue to operate two subsidised routes it flies between Dublin and Kerry, and Dublin and Donegal. They are public service obligation routes backed by EU funds.

It said all services between Ireland and the UK will continue to operate up to the end of Tuesday, March 24.

From March 25 to March 28, services between Ireland and the UK will be reduced to just limited services between Dublin and Glasgow and Dublin and Edinburgh.

All affected passengers are being notified by email and advised of their options.

“We have been engaging with our staff, their representatives and wider suppliers over recent days as we explored difficult but necessary measures to retain jobs such as voluntary unpaid leave and reduced working hours while reducing the cost base,” said the airline this morning.

It added: “Now, given the decision to suspend international services, temporary lay-offs will be required. Consultation with staff and employee representative groups to make the difficult but necessary arrangements are underway.

“These measures are being implemented to protect the business against the current commercial reality and position us for the future,” it said.

Airlines have seen passenger traffic slump on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic. Carriers have been grounding fleets across the world in response to the effects of the crisis.

But Stobart Air, whose chief executive is Andy Jolly, has also found itself in difficult due to wider issues in Connect Airways, the group it’s part of.

Connect Airways is 30pc-owned by the listed UK Stobart Group. Virgin Travel Group, a subsidiary of Richard Branson-founded Virgin Atlantic, also has a 30pc stake, while US firm Cyrus Equity Partners owns 40pc.

Connect was formed last year to acquire UK regional airline Flybe, which collapsed into administration last month. Accountancy firm EY was appointed administrartor.

The Irish Independent revealed last week that Connect Airways is also now in administration under EY.

That means that EY now controls 49pc of Stobart Air. The remaining 51pc of Stobart Air is owned by its staff, having been transferred to them last year.

The UK’s Stobart Group is on the hook for tens of millions of euros worth of liabilities given in relation to a number of aircraft leases Stobart Air has.

A subsidiary of Stobart Group, Propius, engineered a sale and leaseback of eight ATR turborprop aircraft to German firm Goal in 2017. The aircraft are used for the Aer Lingus Regional service. Lease agreements under the deal total $15.4m a year and are for 10 years, it was reported at the time.

There’s an option to terminate the agreement in 2023, although the trading update issued by Stobart Group on Tuesday suggests that the guarantees could be significantly more material.

The current Aer Lingus Regional franchise agreement Stobart Air has with Aer Lingus ends in 2022.

Propius received $62.7m from the sale of the aircraft, according to reports when the deal was done. However, it’s unclear where those proceeds ultimately ended up following the creation of Connect Airways in 2019.

“Stobart Air’s operations, particularly our Aer Lingus Regional service, has proven to be popular with millions of passengers over the years,” Stobart Air added in its statement this morning.

“Central to this has been our team of pilots, cabin crew, ground and executive staff. We remain committed to the resumption of services once the Covid-19 pandemic has ended,” it said.

Online Editors