Stobart Air adds two new routes from Ireland to Wales

Stobart Air has added two new routes from Ireland to Wales.

The company, which is the operator of Aer Lingus Regional routes, will have flights from Dublin to Cardiff three times weekly, on Monday, Friday, and Sunday, starting on 30 August.

In addition, the airline will operate a new route between Belfast City Airport and Cardiff, which will initially operate four times weekly on Monday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting 28 June.

In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said it was calling on the Irish government to outline a roadmap for the safe resumption of air travel, and to put in place a practical vaccine passport policy to allow people who have received a complete dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to travel within the Ireland-UK Common Travel Area.

This, it said, will help restore public confidence in aviation and help air travel resume in line with the rollout of vaccination programmes.

Anticipating a resumption of air travel within the Common Travel Area in line with the rollout of vaccination programmes across the UK and Ireland, Stobart Air has added these new routes to its Aer Lingus Regional network to provide additional choices for customers wishing to travel to Wales from Ireland.

Andy Jolly, managing director at Stobart Air, said: “Airlines need to be able to plan and resource their schedules in advance, so it is critical that the government can outline a roadmap for the resumption of international travel.”

“We are committed to providing our passengers with frequent, convenient and affordable services through our regional connections. We look forward to welcoming our staff and customers onboard these new routes,” Mr Jolly added.

Last month Stobart Air was sold to Isle of Man-based Ettyl.

Pre-Covid, Stobart Air operated over 900 flights weekly across 30 routes throughout Ireland, the UK and Western Europe.

The airline operates a fleet of 13 aircraft from Belfast, Dublin, Cork, Shannon, Kerry and Donegal airports in Ireland, as well as operating across 13 UK airports.