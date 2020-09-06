Stay and Spend scheme is too small and complex to really work

It was my son's ninth birthday a few weeks ago. As a treat the family went 20 minutes up the road from our home in Inishowen to Derry City for breakfast to a place he had been to before and liked a lot.

It was the first time the four of us had sat down to eat something in a café or restaurant or anywhere other than the house, since last February.

When I went to pay, my bill was automatically cut in half under the UK's hospitality stimulus scheme paid for the British government. The four of us had an enormous breakfast for £20 (€22.39).

Unlike the almost derisory scheme announced by the Irish government this week, I didn't have to download an app, photograph receipts, send them to revenue and hope to get my £20 discount some time in 2021 as a tax credit.

The government's new Stay and Spend scheme is a damp squib. Costed by the Department of Finance at somewhere north of €200m it will do very little for anybody, except software designers who got the contract to put the app together for the Revenue Commissioners.

The amount that can be claimed is too small; confined to those who already pay tax thereby excluding many of the poorest people; involves too much hassle and gives a tax break too late.

I got my discount north of the border immediately. I had another £20 in my pocket coming out of the restaurant that I didn't expect to have. I ended up spending it on something else pretty quickly.

The UK Eat Out to Help Out scheme was confined to the month of August. Some 84,000 restaurants, cafes and bars signed up to the scheme, which ran on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in August.

British Treasury figures showed that diners used it more than 64 million times in its first three weeks - equivalent to nearly every person in the country dining out.

Our new Stay and Spend scheme will run from October 1 to April 30 - a much longer period. And it is just one of several schemes introduced by the government to help businesses.

These include the re-start grant, wage subsidy scheme, going online voucher scheme and various other loan schemes.

The two percentage point reduction in Vat from 23pc to 21pc is simply not enough to make a real difference to anybody. If the hospitality sector had got a cut in its own rate and a viable discount voucher scheme, it might have made a difference.

The limit of €125 per person would cost the exchequer a lot of money if everybody used it. But with many excluded and bureaucratic hurdles to jump for everybody else, it won't cost that much.

Perhaps there is an assumption at government level, among revenue officials or senior civil servants, that every subsidy that can be introduced will be abused in some way by businesses or the general public.

Perhaps there was a fear that vouchers would become like a currency, be traded, forged or God only knows what.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the Stay and Spend scheme encourages additional spending rather than the amount that a voucher may have contained. I am not sure what book of consumer psychology that assessment came out of, but it seems wholly wrong to me.

Spending money on something knowing that you will get €100 back some time next year does not make you feel like spending more now. Expecting to pay something and at the point of sale paying a lot less will encourage further spending there and then.

It would be wrong to say this scheme is designed to fail. But it doesn't feel that far off it. It is about having some impact, without too much cost to the exchequer.

Yet the wider tourism and hospitality industry is hugely important to the economy. Stay and Spend is a genuine attempt at supporting an industry which carries enormous challenges. It would need to be much easier to use, and on a much bigger scale to stand a chance of making a real impact.

IAG boss takes bonus flak

Outgoing chief executive of IAG Willie Walsh is taking a bit of flak over receiving a bonus on top of his already sizeable salary and remuneration package.

Walsh has been getting hefty bonuses at IAG for years, but this time round the backlash is around receiving an £800,000 bonus, at a time when the industry is on its knees.

Walsh was due to retire but agreed to stay on when the coronavirus hit. Some shareholders might feel aggrieved about handing over anything like this amount, but much of it relates to performance prior to the pandemic.

In fact, an assessment of Walsh's overall performance of the group shows what a huge asset he has been over the years. Back in September 2012 IAG's share price was £1.49. By mid-February this year, before the pandemic really hit home, IAG shares were trading at £6.39.

Walsh received total remuneration awards of €28.1m between 2014 and 2019 running a group of airlines that employed around 60,000 people.

Compare this to Lufthansa chief executive Carsten Spohr who was earning between €3m and €4.4m per year in the years running up to the pandemic.

Lufthansa is a behemoth on the employee side with 138,000 employees so is tougher to manage or to change. In mid-2014 its share price was €18.61. In February 2020 it was €11.69. The airline received a €9bn German state bailout.

Compare Walsh with fellow Dubliner, Alan Joyce, chief executive at Qantas. It has 30,000 employees and its shares roughly doubled between June 2016 and February 2020.

Joyce received €37m in total remuneration from 2016 to 2019 inclusive. Joyce is very highly regarded at Qantas but was forced to shed thousands of jobs after hefty losses back in 2014.

The Qantas group is a smaller business than IAG. Joyce was the highest paid executive in Australia in 2019.

Willie Walsh has also been instrumental in putting the whole IAG group structure together.

It is hard to see shareholders who have benefited from IAG's performance in recent years taking a very different approach to Walsh who is at the end of his career.

Similarly, they might ask whether they would have preferred to have Walsh stay on at the airline group through this crisis rather than depart on schedule.

Comparisons with the remuneration of Ryanair's Michael O'Leary don't really work. His length of tenure, his contribution to its success over decades and his enormous shareholding worth hundreds of millions, skew the remuneration comparisons.

Despite Walsh's role, the optics do count in framing people's perceptions. Joyce moved quickly several months ago, to say he wouldn't take any salary at the airline while the crisis is going on.

The criticism of Walsh's bonus is likely to be more of a ripple than a splash among shareholders.