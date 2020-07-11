Statkraft to seek approval for €25m solar farm

'According to a letter sent to locals by Statkraft, the Gorman Solar Farm will have the capacity to power around 10,000 homes with renewable energy' Stock photo: PA

Statkraft Ireland, a renewable energy developer and subsidiary of Norwegian state-owned company Statkraft, intends to apply for planning permission for a €25m solar farm in Co Meath.

The proposed development, called the Gorman Solar Farm, is set to be carried out on land at Graigs and Rathcoon. The total site area will be around 49.5 hectares, and the project could create as many as 75 jobs during its construction.

According to a letter sent to locals by Statkraft, the Gorman Solar Farm will have the capacity to power around 10,000 homes with renewable energy. The letter also says it would be expected that a community benefit in the region of €80,000 a year would be available for community groups and organisations for the duration of the scheme.

It is estimated the proposed development will displace 14,615 tonnes of CO2 annually.

A notice posted by Statkraft said it was seeking to apply for planning permission for a period of 10 years to construct the solar farm. It said the solar farm would be operational for 35 years.

A spokesman for Statkraft said it had submitted several projects for prequalification for the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme, which will set a system of auctions to provide State support to renewable electricity projects in Ireland.

On the Gorman Solar Farm, the spokesman said Statkraft is playing a significant role in helping Ireland achieve its aim of delivering "meaningful climate action".

"The Gorman solar project, which will cost approximately €25m to develop, is another step on this path and with the potential to power 10,000 homes, it is hoped that this proposal will be successful in achieving planning consent and RESS support," he said.

