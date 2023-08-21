Statkraft purchases Irish wind farm portfolio from TRIG

Renewable energy firm Statkraft has purchased a portfolio of operating wind farms from The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG), a London-listed investment firm.

The wind farms, some of which began operating in 2000, have a total capacity of 35 megawatts.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Statkraft anticipates that these assets could provide repowering opportunities here in the future. Repowering a wind farm refers to the process of replacing old turbines with newer and more powerful equipment.

Statkraft would be among the first renewable energy companies in Ireland to complete this work in Ireland.

The Norwegian energy giant, which is Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy, first entered the Irish market in 2018. It now employs a total of 5,300 people in 21 countries.

“We see that onshore wind farms are already making a significant reduction to the cost of the current high electricity prices and reducing Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions,” Statkraft’s Irish managing director Kevin O’Donovan said.

"Expanding our portfolio in Ireland is a key part of our strategy to develop, own and operate renewable energy projects, so we look forward to operating these assets in the future,” he added.

The deal forms part of the company’s strategy to grow its presence in Europe. In 2021, Statkraft added 43 operational wind farms in Germany and France to its onshore wind portfolio.