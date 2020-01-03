State’s tax take hits record level in 2019

Another year and another surge in corporation tax revenues pushed the Exchequer receipts in 2019 to a record €59.3bn, up 6.8pc from 2018.

Another year and another surge in corporation tax revenues pushed the Exchequer receipts in 2019 to a record €59.3bn, up 6.8pc from 2018.

Company tax revenues, by far the fastest growing revenue source for the government came in €1.4bn above forecasts for last year, the Department of Finance said.

The original budget forecast was for company taxes, the majority of which are paid by American multinationals, to come in at €10.8bn.

“Reflecting the growing economy and increased employment, last year was another strong year for tax receipts,” Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said.

The Minister said that there would be a budget surplus of 0.4pc of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2019 after it ran its first surplus since before the crisis in 2018.

Budget watchdog the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council has warned that with one in every five euro of tax revenues now coming from companies, there is a risk to the budget if that source of income were to disappear.

Moves to tax digital companies like Facebook and Google globally are the biggest immediate threat.

Minister Donohoe acknowledged the risks and said the government was taking action on the budget.

“Running budgetary surpluses is the first line of defence when it comes to our over-reliance on corporation taxation receipts,” Mr Donohoe said.

“Our aim is to build on this, achieving a surplus of 1pc t of GDP by 2022 and maintain that over the medium-term – subject to continued economic growth. In other words, ‘excess’ corporation tax receipts are not being used to finance day-to-day spending but to reduce debt.”

Online Editors