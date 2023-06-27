State’s holding in AIB to fall below 50pc for first since it was bailed out

The State is set to cut its stake in AIB to below 50pc for the first time in 12 years tomorrow after completing a large placing of Government-owned shares in the market.

The deal will see the Department of Finance dispose of approximately 5pc of the bank’s stock, yielding the taxpayer roughly €500m in proceeds.

As a result of the placing, the overall size of the State’s holding in AIB Group will fall from approximately 51.9pc to approximately 46.9pc.

The transaction marks a major milestone on the road to privatisation for both the bank and the State after the government was forced to nationalise AIB in 2011 because of catastrophic losses from bad loans written during the Celtic Tiger.

The placing, which is open only to institutional investors, is taking place Tuesday evening via an accelerated book building process, the results of which will be announced first thing Wednesday morning.

While the exact price of the transaction is not known, AIB shares closed at €3.82 in Dublin, giving the bank a market capitalisation of just over €10bn.

The placing follows a directed buyback of €215m State shares by the bank in April and is happening in parallel with a Department of Finance trading plan for selling approximately 1pc of AIB shares per month.

That trading plan, which began in January 2022 and has been renewed twice for six month extensions, has already raised €698m on top of larger block transactions, such as a €400m placing last November.

AIB chief executive Colin Hunt went on an overseas marketing road trip in March for the first time in three and a half years to brief investors on what he called a “knockout year” for the bank.

AIB’s total income increased in 2022 by 21pc to almost €2.9bn as higher interest rates drove revenue.

Many of the institutions Mr Hunt met were known to be interested in taking stakes in AIB or increasing their existing positions.

But those eager investors have had limited opportunities to buy shares in the bank due to the Government’s long-standing majority position.

The latest transaction will go some way towards satisfying that demand as about 10pc of the bank’s stock will have been freed up this year alone.

Simultaneously with the placing, the Minister for Finance Michael McGrath announced a further extension of the drip-feed trading plan until the end of the year.

If that programme is completed, the State should end 2023 with a holding just above 40pc.