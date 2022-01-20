The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has completed the first transaction of its AIB sell-down plan, bringing the Government's stake below 71pc.

The agency sold a small portion of the State shareholding into the market on Tuesday, taking it from 71.12pc to 70.97, according to a stock market filing published this morning.

The sale represents the first step in a six-month plan announced just before Christmas by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to reduce the Government’s ownership of the bank.

The small deal comes just a day after Bank of Ireland confirmed the State is no longer its largest shareholder after the NTMA completed another incremental sale of stock in that bank, bringing its position to just 6.93pc, below US asset manager Blackrock.

It also comes amid robust investor appetite for European bank shares in anticipation of a turn in the interest rate cycle, which is expected to improve the profitability of lending into the post-pandemic economy.

Read More

The tandem transactions are part of an acceleration of the Government’s exit from the banking system after a year of upheaval during which foreign competitors Ulster Bank and KBC announced plans to depart the Irish market, leaving only State-backed institutions AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB.

The NTMA began drip-feeding Bank of Ireland shares into the market last May and Mr Donohoe extended the six-month disposal programme in November, putting the bank on the path to full privatisation by the middle of this year.

The addition of the AIB sell-down plan sets up further monetisation of the Government’s decade-long ownership of the banks following emergency rescues during the financial crisis.

"This trading plan will enable us to start reducing our stake in AIB again for the first time since the IPO in 2017,” Mr Donohoe told the OIreachtas Joint Finance Committee yesterday.

“I expect the pace of share sales to be slower than what we’ve seen at Bank of Ireland, but it is important that we make further progress on what will be a multi-year journey. I will keep other sale options open, including larger block trades or directed buybacks from AIB itself should these opportunities present themselves.”