State’s €15bn of cash means lower borrowing

The State expects to borrow less in 2020 than this year, as budget surpluses mean Government is no longer borrowing for day to day spending and because €15bn of cash has been built up in the State coffers.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) plans to issue €10bn to €14bn of bonds over the course of 2020. The 2019 funding range was €14bn to €18bn.

The NTMA will redeem almost €20bn of debt falling due next year, including redemptions of €10.6bn of maturing bonds in April 2020 and €6.5bn in October 2020.

The large size of the debt falling due in the next 12 months has been dubbed the “debt chimney” because it is so elevated. Reserves have been built up in advance to prepare.

“The NTMA’s pre-funding strategy has given us significant flexibility entering 2020. Our opening cash balance is projected to be in excess of €15bn, which means that despite facing redemptions totalling almost €20 billion, our funding requirement is lower than in previous years,” the agency said.

