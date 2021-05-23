| 8.2°C Dublin

State Street to move ‘substantive portion’ of European GlobalLink staff to Dublin due to Brexit

US financial giant is making the decision to cater for its European market

Tadhg Young of State Street

Sean Pollock Email

State Street, a US-headquartered financial services giant, intends to move a “substantive portion” of the European staff with its GlobalLink team to Ireland.

The company, which at the moment has around 2,000 employees in Ireland, is currently seeking a new chief executive for a division  to be called GlobalLink Ireland. The role is to be based in Dublin.

