State Street reduces office footprint

State Street, an employer of around 2,000 people in financial services in Ireland, will see fewer people working in its IFSC offices as is reconfigures its office footprint.

As a result of the pandemic, the company has seen a greater demand for remote working. State Street's head of Ireland, Tadhg Young, said that while financial services typically have 70pc of employees working in Dublin and 30pc in the regions, State Street would flip that around so that 65pc would work from home or the regions.

"If you add up the square footage that we were leasing in January of 2020 versus what we'll be leasing in the middle of 2021, it will have fallen and we are not reducing the number of people we're employing," he said.

"And our people will be happy and so will our CFO and our shareholders. It's the beauty of being able to cut a non-productive cost." The company has a seven-floor office in the IFSC with two floors now fully let. In Kilkenny, the company has just submitted planning permission to completely reconfigure its offices. It employs 600 people there, but hopes the new building will be able to facilitate up to 800 flexible workers. "Our planning application is for a new state-of-the-art facility at IDA Ireland Business and Technology Park, Kilkenny that will allow us to further strengthen our presence in the region for years to come. This application is in line with our global efforts to re-shape the workplace of the future and will support new and more flexible ways of working within a more environmentally sustainable, purpose-built office." He added that he believed people might travel a greater distance to work there for two or three days a week. The company has decided to break its lease for its building in Drogheda, Co Louth. It employs 200 people there and will look for a smaller premises, but will not reduce headcount. "We have now got flexibility that we never thought we would have," he said.