State spending outstripped revenue by €227m in the first seven months of the year - new figures reveal

That compared to a surplus of €3.366bn at the same time last year – although that included the proceeds from the sale of AIB shares.

Stripping out the AIB deal, the Exchequer balance showed an underlying annual decrease of €210m. That dis-improvement was primarily due to higher spending.

The Governor of the Central Bank warned last week that the Exchequer should be in surplus.

Tax revenues of €29.7m were collected in the year to the end of July, that was 5.5pc higher than a year earlier.

Total net voted expenditure to the end of July 2018 was up 8.2pc in year-on-year terms.

