State shrinks Bank of Ireland stake by a fifth after latest share sale

The Government has now sold down about a fifth of its shareholding in Bank of Ireland leaving its stake at just below 11pc.

The State’s sovereign wealth fund, the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), disposed of about 11 million shares Friday – or about 1pc of the total in issue – for a cash return of more than €50m.

The sale was the latest in a series of big trades in the stock by ISIF, which began a phased exit from Bank of Ireland in June after Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe announced he was selling the State’s 13.9pc stake.

Friday’s sell down brought the State’s ownership position down to 10.96pc. The shares closed at €5.12 on Thursday, the day of the trades, down from €5.22 at the open.

The previous share sale, in August, was executed at a slightly higher price of €5.29.

The decision to sell the taxpayer-owned stake in Bank of Ireland is in part aimed at ending a perception of close links between the State and the banks, according to an internal Department of Finance presentation from March.

The presentation said a full exit, or a path to a full exit, from the bank would signal to investment markets that Ireland’s privatisation strategy remained unchanged, despite stalling since AIB’s initial public offering in 2017.

There are major questions over the viability of the Irish banking sector following the announcements from Ulster Bank and KBC Bank that they are pulling out of the market.

However, some analysts believe the reduction in competition is good news for Bank of Ireland, AIB and Permanent TSB, who are all acquiring new assets from their old rivals and consolidating market share.

Irish bank shares have performed well relative to their European peers in 2021 due to the economy’s robust growth rate and sharp rebound from the shock of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Plunging bank shares last year wiped €3bn off the value of taxpayers’ remaining stakes in bailed-out banks, moving the Exchequer even further away from recouping the costs of bank bailouts more than a decade ago.

The Department of Finance presentation said the Exchequer was down €5bn in March on what it said was its €29bn investment in the banking sector. Bank shares would need to double to close the gap, but Bank of Ireland was already “in the money”.

The presentation said the AIB stake was seven times greater than in Bank of Ireland and that “this [AIB] is where our returns will be made”.