State reduces AIB stake to 46.9pc

The State's shareholding in AIB has fallen to 46.9pc

The State’s stake in AIB has fallen to 46.9pc after the Government announced the successful sale of another part of its shareholding in the bank.

The disposal was done by way of a placing in an accelerated book building process to institutional investors.

The deal saw the Department of Finance dispose of approximately 5pc of the issued ordinary capital of AIB, bringing its holding to 46.9pc.

This is the first time the State’s holding in the bank has dropped below 50pc in 12 years.

The Government has been gradually reducing its ownership in the bank in recent years. It was forced to nationalise AIB in 2011 due to huge losses resulting from bad loans during the Celtic Tiger.

The placing price was €3.64 per share, while the gross proceeds from the sale will be €480.5m.

When the deal is settled, this will be returned to the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

The placing now restricts the finance minister from selling any more shares in the bank for 90 banks without the consent of the investment banks running the book on the deal.

Rothschild is acting as independent financial adviser and William Fry and Allen & Overy are acting as legal counsel to the Department of Finance in connection with the sale.

AIB chief executive Colin Hunt said the bank welcomed the decision.

“It is another important development in the process of returning the State’s investment in the Group and a normalisation of the share register,” he said.

"Today also marks a significant milestone for the Group as we return to majority private ownership. AIB owes the Irish taxpayer an immense debt of gratitude for its support during the financial crisis,” he added.

The Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said the amount returned to the State to date from its investment in AIB now stands at €13bn.

"The price achieved on this transaction was c. 23pc higher than what was achieved in our previous accelerated bookbuild transaction in AIB last November while also achieving a lower discount,” he said.

“The State retains a significant shareholding of c. 47% in AIB worth approximately €4.7bn at the current price and we will continue to assess additional opportunities for share sales as they arise,” he added.

The finance minister has also extended the AIB share trading plan for a further six-month period.

The trading plan is now set to end no later than January 23 next year unless further extended.

In line with government commitment to deliver best value, shares will not be sold under a pre-determined floor price which is kept under review by the Department of Finance.

It will continue to target a sale of up to but no more than 15pc of the expected aggregate total trading volume in the bank.

When the trading plan was first announced in December 2021, AIB’s stake in the bank stood at 71.12pc.