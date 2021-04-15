State on target for funding, but the price is ticking up

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has successfully raised €3.5bn from the sale of a benchmark Irish government bond today, but unlike most other recent debt issues, this one didn't come for free.

The bond in the syndicated sale, maturing in 2041, was sold with a positive yield of 0.585pc, meaning the State will be paying it back with interest.

This is in contrast to January's massively oversubscribed €5.5bn auction of Irish Government bonds at a negative yield of -0.27pc, meaning investors were effectively paying to hold Irish sovereign debt.

The NTMA said there was strong demand for the transaction from a diverse group of more than 200 investors, with total orders exceeding €35bn.

"Today’s transaction underlines the continued strong demand from a broad investor base for Irish sovereign debt and means that, four months into 2021, we have raised close to 60pc of the mid-point of our target funding range of €16bn to €20bn for the year," said Frank O'Connor, NTMA director of funding and debt management.

The successful completion of the transaction gives the NTMA considerable breathing room and flexibility as it continues to raise money to fund the growing Government deficit from Covid emergency spending.

According to the most recent NTMA investor presentation, the Irish Government has made Covid-related spending commitments of €38.5bn for 2020 and 2021, leading to a substantial budget gap.

Although it is normal for Governments to have to pay interest when borrowing from the bond markets, the European Central Bank (ECB) bond buying in the secondary market has kept a lid on yields, enabling Governments to fund themselves cheaply.

The policy is designed to allow finance ministers to run large deficits to pay for fiscal stimulus to mitigate the economic shock of the pandemic.

Ireland's average yield on bonds issued in 2021 was -0.16 prior to today's sale. The average since 2015 is 0.764. These figures are historically extremely low, so the 0.585 yield on the 20-year bond is still considered inexpensive.

The higher yield of today's bond indicates that investors expect interest rates to rise over time from below zero currently to a somewhat higher level in 30 years.

Expectations of economic growth and inflation can drive long-term interest rates higher.

