State is likely to need twice the 30,000 target of new homes a year, Nama warns

Agency believes figure could be 60,000 and pushes for earlier  delivery of 14,000  homes in Fingal

Nama supports the new approach to zone more land than is needed to help keep land prices down. Photo: Stock image Expand

Fearghal O'Connor

Nama has warned that the number of homes that need to be built every year could be almost double the number contained in current Government targets.

The state agency, set up in 2009 to take over property loans from Irish banks in the wake of the financial crash, said it had commissioned a new report to examine the number of homes needed to meet future demand because of concerns it had about the impact on land zonings on housing supply targets.

