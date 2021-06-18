State in line for Malin cash windfall from portfolio sales 

The State is in line for a big payout as life sciences investment company Malin is to make a significant return of capital to shareholders at the end of this year following the sale of another of its holdings.

One of Malin’s growth assets, Altan Pharma, is being acquired in a deal that will net Malin €68m for its 65pc stake in the company.

Malin said it expects to use the proceeds received from the transaction – plus its €60m cash on hand – to distribute capital to shareholders once it closes in the second half of 2021.

The price represents a 13pc premium to the last disclosed estimate of the fair value of Malin’s investment in Altan of €60.4m on March 19.

The State’s sovereign wealth fund, the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (Isif), is the third-largest investor in Malin with an 11.07pc stake after backing the company with a €50m investment in a €330m initial public offering (IPO) in 2015.

If all the available funds are used to pay shareholders after the Altan sale goes through, Isif will collect more than €14m.

The Altan deal comes just two months after the sale of Khymab, another Malin portfolio company, in a deal that provided $112m (€94m) in initial proceeds with another potential $33m to come.

About half of the upfront cash proceeds from that sale were used to repay an outstanding €45m debt to the European Investment Bank while the balance was set aside to initiate capital returns to shareholders this year.

The announcement of shareholder returns makes good on a promise Malin CEO Darragh Lyons made to investors in December to start distributing cash to investors in 2021.

In a letter to shareholders at the end of last year, Mr Lyons pledged to start monetising its pharma holdings to raise “significant cash”.

The Khymab sale kicked off the process in February and the Altan deal is the next disposal on the calendar.

A Nasdaq IPO by Malin investee company Immunocore, also in February, raised gross proceeds of $268m alongside a smaller private placement, but Malin did not liquidate its 7pc stake, which was worth $51m at the time.

Malin has investment stakes in six portfolio companies plus Altan with a value of €449m.

Isif outperformed the Iseq index of Irish shares and the broader Eurostoxx in 2020 with its 6.2pc return.