State development bank goes to private sector with new CEO pick

Jane Butler to move from Bank of Ireland to head Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland

CEO pick: Jane Butler has been appointed the new chief executive of the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland. Photo: Naoise Culhane

CEO pick: Jane Butler has been appointed the new chief executive of the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland. Photo: Naoise Culhane

Jon Ihle

Jane Butler has been appointed the new chief executive of the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI), the State’s development bank.

Ms Butler, who takes up the role in September, will be filling a vacancy created when Nick Ashmore left the CEO role in the first quarter to become the director of the Irish Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), the State’s €13.6bn sovereign investment arm.

