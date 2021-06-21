State can fund more more housing despite growing debt – NTMA

The Government can borrow billions more to build houses for years to come without risking the State’s finances, according to the CEO of Ireland’s debt agency.

National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) chief executive Conor O'Kelly said that fears over Ireland’s growing debt load had been “overstated” the State still had “some room” to take on more debt even after extraordinary levels of borrowing during the pandemic.

He said the low coupons and long maturities on Ireland’s stock of debt had “bought insurance” for the future and that that bond investors would look favourably on productive investments made with borrowed money.

“I’m reflecting the market and what investors are thinking,” Mr O’Kelly said.

“Our view is that that the Government has time, that we’ve bought a lot of time. That doesn’t mean there isn’t risk, I just think it’s been overstated given those factors...We have plenty of time to deal with any increase in rates in the second half of the decade.”

The NTMA’s optimism contrasts starkly with warnings last month from the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council that the Government’s budget planning was “unanchored” and lacking in credibility.

The council said Government forecasts were too dependent on continued low interest rates and that its spending promises were reminiscent of pre-crisis Celtic Tiger behaviour.

According to the NTMA’s mid-year business update, Ireland’s annual interest bill will shrink to less than €3.5bn by the end of the year, its lowest level since 2009, despite a massive increase in the stock of debt since the beginning of the pandemic.

The NTMA issued €24bn in new bonds in 2020 to fund Government pandemic supports, but this was at a much lower price than the older debt it replaced, which cut the cost of funding overall. The agency has issued €13.25bn this year already.

The agency now says the price of all that borrowing will stay below €4bn a year through the middle of the decade – or half the total cost at the 2013 peak - even as the overall national debt continues to go up.

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe praised the work of the NTMA for “throwing up a social shield” and “giving us the best chance possible of social cohesion during the pandemic”.

He said access to cheap funding would allow the Government to execute more public-private partnerships (PPP), saying it was committed to spending €10bn a year on infrastructure through 2025.

The National Development Finance Agency, a branch of the NTMA, is delivering 1,500 social homes via a PPP structure at a financing cost of just 2pc on the money borrowed to fund it, which Mr O’Kelly said “locking in” the benefits of low interest rates for the long term.

The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, the state’s sovereign wealth arm, also had a successful year, adding gains for more than €700m for an 8.8pc rate of return – far in excess of the 2.7pc delivered by the Iseq last year.

Mr O’Kelly said that level of return above the average weighted bond yield of just 0.15pc this year was “a trade I would do all day”.