State can expect windfall with Malin planning sale of shares in key assets

Malin, the listed life sciences investment company, is planning to exit its ownership in some key assets next year to realise and return cash to shareholders.

According to a letter from chief executive Darragh Lyons that is going out to shareholders this morning, the company is exploring options to “monetise” its investments in 2021 to raise “significant cash” for payouts.

“Where we determine that our investee companies have reached optimal value inflection points, we will seek to monetise our positions, and we expect to generate cash returns from our investee companies during 2021,” Mr Lyons wrote.

“Executing significant cash realisations from our assets during 2021, would allow us to consider capital returns to shareholders once we have repaid our remaining outstanding debt to the European Investment Bank, which now stands at €45m.

"We commit to exploring all available avenues open to us in delivering these shareholder returns.”

Executing the strategy would mean a return on investment for the Irish Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), which retains a 10.88pc stake in Malin.

The letter did not specify how the company would exit its stakes, but sell downs, mergers and acquisitions, or initial public offerings (IPO) are all possibilities.

Malin, which raised €330m in an IPO on the Euronext Dublin in 2015, owns large minority stakes in eight life sciences companies.

Four of these companies – Immunocore, Kymab, Poseida and Viamet – are considered “priority assets” and make up about three-quarters of Malin’s portfolio.

The remaining four are smaller growth potential assets.

The shareholder letter provided detailed and optimistic assessments of the commercial prospects for the priority companies, which are developing drugs and therapies pending approval in the US, saying that all were in “strong positions” entering 2021.

Mr Lyons said that although shares have languished and Malin’s market value was at a “very significant discount” to its estimated intrinsic value, investments would be “underpinned by the return of capital to shareholders”.

He also pointed to “a heightened focus on, and investor appreciation of the life sciences industry”, which was supportive of fundraisings and company valuations in the sector.

“Malin could benefit if this positive momentum in capital markets is maintained through 2021 given the stage and prospects of several of our investee companies,” he said.

