State building fund approves lending for 1,477 new homes

State-owned Home Building Finance Ireland (HBFI) said that at the end of July it had approved funding for 1,477 new homes in 29 developments so far this year.

These developments, which have an average size of 51 homes, are across 16 counties including Carlow, Dublin, Meath, Cork and Kerry.

Social housing projects account for one in three of the new homes approved for funding.

HBFI was set up by the Government with the aim of increasing the supply of housing.

In an update today it said it has trebled its loan approvals to €340m from €114m in the six months to July.

HBFI said a key driver of the increase in lending approvals was its new €200m Momentum Fund, which was launched in May to address a possible gap in the market arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

This fund was set up specifically to help housebuilders commence large developments in prime locations in cases where funding may not have been available.

Since it was launched, 92pc of the Momentum Fund (€184m) was committed. In response to the demand, HBFI is adding an additional €100m to this fund.

Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, said: “It is evident that interest in [HBFI’s] Momentum Fund product has been very strong since its launch, with over 90pc of the fund already committed.

Absent the availability of this funding, it was likely that the commencement of construction on these sites would have been delayed, resulting in delays in the delivery of new homes.”

The Minister added that he feels it is “an appropriate step by HBFI to increase their Momentum Fund by a further €100m at this time to ensure funding is available for these housing schemes over the coming months.”

