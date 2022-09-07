State-backed Malin sees value of investments improve

State-backed pharmaceutical investment firm Malin Corporation says the estimated intrinsic equity value of the company was €7.61 per share as at June 30.

This value marked a slight increase from €7.50 reported by the company at the end of last year but marked a 13pc decrease from €8.70 reported by the company in December 2020.

The estimated intrinsic value at the end of June was attributed to the decline of Malin’s public biotech holding Poseida in that period.

Since the end of June, the intrinsic equity value of the company has risen to €9.08 per share as at September 5.

Both Poseida and another public holding Immunocore recorded growth over the summer months due to a general market improvement, as well as progress from both companies.

Malin had cash of €27.9m at June 30, with the investment firm acquiring an additional 2.2 million shares in Poseida in the period for approximately €7.4m.

Cash balance had risen to €40.4m by September 5, according to the company.

The company also sold approximately 380,000 shares in Immunocore in a sale worth around €20.4m to the investment firm.

Operating expenses for the first half of 2022 were €1.5m. Malin also incurred around €1.6m of exceptional costs, with €1m of these due to upcoming High Court proceedings initiated by its main founders.

The founders have claimed the sale of pharma company Altan last October constituted a change of control that triggered their right to have their ‘A’ ordinary shares converted into ordinary shares. Malin has rejected that claim.

During the six months to June 30, Poseida also entered into a strategic collaboration with Roche, receiving $110m upfront for the partnership.

“While the volatility and weakness in biotech public equity markets continue, we have seen an improvement in the share prices of both of our public company holdings, Immunocore and Poseida, in recent months, buoyed by the achievement of some notable strategic and operational milestones by both companies,” said chief executive Darragh Lyons.