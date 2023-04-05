State-backed infrastructure fund completes sale of Valley Healthcare to UK investor

The Irish Infrastructure Fund (IIF) has completed the sale of Irish primary care centre developer and operator Valley Healthcare to British investor John Laing.

The State-backed fund was established by Irish Life Investment Managers in 2011 and is now managed by London-based InfraBridge.

In 2011, IIF received a €250m ‘cornerstone’ minority investment from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), which was then known as National Pension Reserve Fund, meaning it is now in line for a share of the return released from the sale.

The deal, which was first announced in December, has now been approved by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission. The value of the sale was not disclosed.

Valley Healthcare is Ireland’s largest developer and operator of primary care centres, with 20 centres currently operating here. The company said that a number of new centres are also currently in development.

It leases all operating centres to the HSE.

“Valley Healthcare has delivered a strong realised return for the investors in the IIF while contributing to the delivery of local health services across Ireland,” Irish Life Investment Managers CEO Patrick Burke said.

“The company enjoys a strong market position uncorrelated with economic cycles and the transaction builds on our extensive experience in the social infrastructure sector,” John Laing acting CEO and CFO Jamie Christmas added.

At the end of 2022, John Laing announced a deal to purchase a bundle of Irish assets from the IIF, including the rights to operate the Convention Centre Dublin and Irish telecommunications tower company Towercom.