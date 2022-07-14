Startup activity sputters as rising cost of doing business discourages entrepreneurs

NEW company formations fell by 20pc in the first half of the year as increasing overheads and economic uncertainty diminished the enthusiasm of start-up founders, according to new data from CRIFVision-net.

Retail suffered the biggest hit of any sector, with 1,084 fewer new businesses founded in the first six months of the year compared to the same period in 2021 – a 51pc decline.

January was the only month to show a year-on-year increase. It’s been all downhill from there, as each of the following five months produced consecutive periods of contraction, CRIFVision-net said.

There was also a 56pc increase in the number of dissolved companies.

The slowdown in startups tracks a rise in input costs for businesses, which have begun to hamper production in many sectors, most recently construction.

March saw the most dramatic drop in new businesses forming, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused a spike in energy prices and exacerbated post-pandemic supply chain problems, both of which have fed through to the highest inflation figures in four decades.

“Increasing supply overheads created through the cost-of-living crisis have visibly translated into hesitancy and uncertainty in the marketplace,” said CRIFVision-net managing director Christine Cullen.

“Decreases in bellwether industries for the Irish economy like real estate, agriculture, manufacturing and construction suggest that this period of exacerbated cost increases will likely remain through the rest of the year and beyond into next year.”

Startup growth declined in every sector but three, with only social and personal services recording a small 3pc increase in new businesses.

The motor, manufacturing and IT sectors all experienced double-digit dips in start-up activity, according to the data, although real estate and hospitality had minimal declines of just 4pc and 6pc, respectively.

Some regions performed well, too, with Leitrim, Laois, Longford, Cavan and Mayo recording growing numbers.

“Some bright sparks in the data are seen in the growth picture outside of the main urban centres... suggesting an attraction for rural locations where costs may be more reasonable and housing may be more affordable,” said Ms Cullen