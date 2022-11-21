Stark warning that housebuilding will run below target as number of new starts drop

New housing construction in Ireland slowed again in October

A slowdown in housing commencements suggest that output will fall well short of government housing targets next year and beyond.

New housing construction in Ireland slowed again in October, with 1,841 units commenced last month. This was down 31pc year-on-year.

The total of annual commencements to October stands at 26,608, down from a peak of 35,000 recorded earlier this year.

According to Goodbody Analytics, recent trends suggest that housing output may now stall around the mid 20,000 mark over the next 18 months.

“This is well short of the Government’s ‘Housing for All’ target of 33K units and even further below estimated need over the medium-term,” said Goodbody chief economist Dermot O’Leary.

Both housing and apartment construction are down on an annual basis.

Apartment construction has been impacted by increased construction costs and yields recently, with commencements down almost 30pc year-on-year.

Housing construction has been strongly impacted by other factors, such as land availability. Commencements of these properties is now down almost a quarter compared to the same time last year.

“With a change in positions at the top of government imminent, reports at the weekend suggests that there will be a renewed effort by the government to address the large supply issues in the market in the final two years of its term,” Mr O’Leary added.

Earlier this month, BNP Paribas Ireland reported that housing completions here are expected to reach 28,000 by the end of the year. The French bank’s construction activity index showed that output in Ireland declined in four of the past five months.