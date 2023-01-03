Staff shortages in healthcare sector boost salaries by up to €4,000

Pay rates for senior pharmacy positions rose by as much as €7,000

Staffing levels in healthcare are at an “all-time low” in Ireland, with a rising number of workers opting to emigrate or change careers rather than remain working in the sector here.

According to the latest Excel Recruitment annual salary guide, employers in the sector pushed up salaries last year in order to retain existing staff, as well as attract new employees.

Incomes for those in the sector rose on average by 3pc to 8pc across the year as a result of the staffing crisis.

Excel Recruitment reported that these increases meant that some average wages rose by €4,000 last year.

The average salary for a director of nursing position in private residential care increased to €86,000 from €84,000 last year, with the income for an assistant director for nursing also up by €4,000 to €64,000.

The hourly rate for a chef working in a healthcare setting is now up €5 to €20, while the rate for a daytime healthcare assistant with three or more years of experience has risen to €14.20 an hour from €13.50 in 2022.

Demand for qualified pharmacists has also soared, with salaries up by €7,000 for some senior roles.

A store manager in a large pharmacy can expect a salary of between €55,000 and €70,000 today, compared to €38,000 and €36,000 in 2022.

However, these pay hikes have not paused the mass exodus of staff from the sector in Ireland.

“Staffing levels across healthcare have hit record lows with an additional 15,000 healthcare workers needed by 2035, according to projections from the ESRI,” said Excel Recruitment managing director Shane McLave said.

He also pointed to the Government’s delay in paying out the Covid-19 tax-free bonus for frontline workers as a factor behind the staff crisis.

“The exclusion of private hospital staff from this payment has also insulted many of those working in private healthcare – as has the delay in the payment of the bonus to those working in private and voluntary nursing homes,” Mr McLave added.

As demand for staff is expected to grow this year, the HSE is now offering up to €4,000 in relocation costs to entice workers to come to Ireland.

Mr McLave also said that many nurses and other healthcare professionals have not benefitted from pay increases last year, with some employers in the sector no longer in a position to pay more.

Average pay for medical social workers, speech and language therapists and physiotherapist also remain unchanged from 2022 levels.