Staff and taxpayers share cut as Terry Clune’s Immedis agrees sale

Businessman Terry Clune has agreed a deal to sell his Kilkenny based payroll software business, Immedis, that’s understood to value the business €575m.

Hundreds of staff at the company as well as taxpayers are set to benefit from the sale.

Employees, including 100 based in Ireland will share a payment when the deal closes, the company said.

The Government owned Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (Isif) is an indirect investor in Immedis via its backing of a fund managed by Scottish Equity Partners (SEP) an investor in the business. Another investor, Lead Edge Capital, led a 2020 investment round that valued the business at €500m.

Boston based buyer UKG is among the biggest privately owned software groups in the US and was formed from a 2020 from a merger of Ultimate Software and Kronos Incorporated.

Immedis staff of 374 worldwide, including the Irish workforce.

The price has not been disclosed but is understood to value the business at €575m, up on the valuation in 2020.

That’s a relative rarity in a sector currently wracked by significant change and where high profile private and public companies such as Stripe are grappling with the implications of declining valuations.

Immedis has grown rapidly since it was founded in 2016, capturing an increasing share of the global payroll market with clients such as Uber, ServiceNow and Nutanix. It has added offices in the US West Coast and Singapore to service increased demand from US and Asia-Pacific clients.

Immedis relatively straight forward business model, business to business customer profile and core proposition as a provider of cost saving software probably deflected that trend in its case.

Immedis was founded in 2016 and is a subsidiary of CluneTech, the umbrella group of TaxBack.com founder Terry Clune’s software and financial technology venture.

It provides HR, payroll and workforce management solutions to an international client base of businesses whose own staff typically span multiple countries and currencies.

The sale remains subject to closing conditions but is expected to complete within 60 days.

UKG says the deal developed out of earlier collaboration between the companies.

“Having worked closely with Immedis for several years, utilizing their technology to help support our customers through a strategic partnership, we are delighted to welcome the team to UKG,” said Chris Todd, chief executive officer at UKG.

“The combination of UKG and Immedis will create the HCM industry’s most flexible and intelligent multi-country payroll experience for multinational businesses,” he said.

UKG has 15,000 employees and 75,000 customers around the globe.

Terry Clune said the takeover by UKG will create new opportunities for the Immedis employees.

“Joining UKG expands the reach and impact of our ground-breaking technology. It also presents tremendous new opportunities for the exceptional people who make Immedis special. I really appreciate the hard work of our incredible team, and I’m delighted that each of our Immedis staff will gain from this acquisition.”

Qatalyst Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor, A&L Goodbody acted as legal advisors and PWC acted as tax advisors to Immedis in relation to the transaction. In addition, DLA Piper and Clerkin Lynch each acted as legal advisors to certain shareholders.