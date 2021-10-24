| 13.5°C Dublin

SSE warns delays are undermining renewable energy wind plans

UK-based utility voices ‘frustration’ over delays at €2bn project

Bureaucratic delays are hampering the Government’s offshore wind objectives for 2030

Sean Pollock Email

SSE Renewables has warned that Ireland’s ability to achieve its offshore wind target for 2030 is being “undermined” by delays.

The company – which bought Airtricity who co-developed the 25-megawatt (MW) Arklow Bank Wind Park off the shores of Co Wicklow, with GE Energy – has plans to invest up to €2bn developing a second phase of the wind farm. The Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2 could generate enough energy to power almost 450,000 homes annually.

Last Thursday, during a Seanad question and answer session, Fianna Fáil senator Pat Casey highlighted that SSE had submitted an environmental impact assessment report to the Department of Housing in March. The report related to the Arklow Bank project, with SSE aiming to extend longstop dates associated with the lease.

