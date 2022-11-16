SSE Airtricity says it expects to forgo all profits this year to support customers

SSE Airtricity has said it now expects to forgo all profits for its current financial year in order to prioritise its customer support programmes.

The move comes as the company revealed today that it made an operating profit of €17m for the first half of the year. This marks an increase from a loss of €3.4m reported in the same period last year.

In October, the energy company increased electricity prices by more than 35pc and gas costs by 39pc in response to sustained increases in wholesale energy costs.

The company, which provides energy to more than 700,000 homes and businesses across Ireland, said its focus is now on its support programmes for the most financially vulnerable.

SSE has set aside €25m so far this year for these programmes, protecting 60,000 customers from any price rises until next March.

The energy supplier said it has also completed upgrades to 600 vulnerable households, while it has donated over €2m to St Vincent de Paul here and Bryson Charitable Group in Northern Ireland.

As a result of aims to keep bills as low as possible this winter, the business does not expect to make a profit in the 12 months to March 31 next year.

SSE Airtricity said this commitment also includes additional returns from Airtricity’s renewable contracts resulting from higher commodity prices at presents.

In a statement, SSE said these measures “will not stop price increases caused by ongoing market volatility,” but will instead shield customers from the “full impact of rising costs.”

“We know families are struggling during this cost-of-living crisis and as a responsible business we are providing the most comprehensive support package of any energy company in Ireland,” SSE chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies said.

“This is reflected in our decision to forego any profits we make in SSE Airtricity. Whilst this will not shield everyone from market volatility, we are doing everything we can to support our customers this winter.”

Mr Phillips-Davies added that the energy company will also pursue long-term solutions to the current energy crisis by providing more renewable energy.