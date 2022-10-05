Former RTE journalist Mark Little and Áine Kerr, a one-time political reporter with the Irish Independent have sold their media start-up, Kinzen, to music streaming service Spotify.

Spotify said Kinzen’s technology and deep expertise will help it more effectively deliver a safe, enjoyable experience on our platform around the world. The platform faced a massive backlash earlier this year when rock legend Neil Young’ pulled his vast music catalogue ff the platform in protest at what misinformation he said was being spread by Spotify’s biggest podcaster, Joe Rogan.

During the Covid pandemic Kinzen was hired by the Department of Health here to monitor and advice on the spread of misinformation about the pandemic or efforts to curb it.

Mark Little was a senior on air journalist at RTE for two decades before striking out to build Storyful, a media business that verified material shared on social media platforms which he sold to Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp for a reported €18m in 2013.

Áine Kerr was a senior member of the Storyful team and the two launched Kinzen together in 2017, initially aiming to provide tailored news feeds drawn from multiple publishers to clients but shifting into the developing business area of monitoring and countering misinformation online.

Spotify said the Irish company’s unique technology is particularly suited for podcasting and audio formats, “making its value to Spotify clear and unmatched”.

“We’ve long had an impactful and collaborative partnership with Kinzen and its exceptional team. Now, working together as one, we’ll be able to even further improve our ability to detect and address harmful content, and importantly, in a way that better considers local context,” said Dustee Jenkins, Spotify’s Global Head of Public Affairs. “This investment expands Spotify’s approach to platform safety, and underscores how seriously we take our commitment to creating a safe and enjoyable experience for creators and users.”

Kinzen has been working with Spotify since 2020, initially focusing on the integrity of election-related content and later to target misinformation, disinformaton and hate speech.