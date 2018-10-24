Sports Direct completes deal to buy House of Fraser department store at Dundrum centre

Britain’s Sports Direct, the sportswear group controlled by retail tycoon Mike Ashley, has completed a deal to buy the House of Fraser department store at Dundrum Town Centre.

Sports Direct bought the bulk of the UK based House of Fraser chain out of administration for £90m in August.

EY, which was appointed as administrators to various companies in the House of Fraser group on 10 August 2018, confirmed the sale of the single Irish outlet had concluded on October 23.

When Mike Ashley bought House of Fraser Group in August he said he would keep as many of its stores open as possible. The billionaire’s businesses here include the Sports Direct and Heatons chains.

The sale of House of Fraser Dundrum, one of the country’s biggest shops, followed regulatory clearance from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) in the Republic of Ireland.

“Throughout the administration and acquisition process it has been business as usual at House of Fraser Dundrum, with the store continuing to trade as normal,” EY said in a statement.

