Sport Endorse in €45m African cycle deal

Dublin sports agency Sport Endorse has signed a deal with Africa's first professional cycling team that it expects will generate as much as €45m in sponsorship revenue.

Team Qhubeka ASSOS, which has 27 professional riders, has appointed Sport Endorse as its strategic partner and sponsorship agency. The deal is aimed at generating €15m a year in sponsorship revenue over a minimum three-year period.

Sport Endorse represents more than 500 elite athletes in Ireland, the UK and the US and has launched a digital platform that aims to connect athletes with corporate opportunities.

It aims to assist the Team Qhubeka ASSOS to further develop and secure commercial partnerships to allow the team to compete in the most prestigious cycling races across five continents in a sport with an estimated active global fan base of over 600 million.

The professional team is linked to the Qhubeka charity - an Nguni word meaning "to move forward" - which raises money to provide bicycles in African communities.

"For a little team from Africa with humble beginnings we've come a long way and are now a team that leads the way in technology, and competes in 80-plus races each year, including three grand tours," said team principal and CEO, Doug Ryder.

"All of this requires resources, so we are both grateful to and rely on the financial support of our valued sponsors to enable us to achieve our sporting and charitable goals. In turn, we work as hard off the bike to ensure we deliver above and beyond for our sponsors. We are excited to be working with Sport Endorse to secure sponsorship from brands that believe in our vision, want to join us on that journey and deliver the support we need to compete and succeed on and off the bike."

Sport Endorse co-founder Trevor Twamley said the agency would build on the already strong foundations in place to help Team Qhubeka ASSOS maximise its commercial potential through key current and future partnerships.

