Spectre of eurozone recession dispelled as services pick up

The eurozone economy edged gradually away from stagnation at the end of 2019 as services picked up to counter moribund manufacturing.

The eurozone economy edged gradually away from stagnation at the end of 2019 as services picked up to counter moribund manufacturing.

A gauge of private-sector activity by IHS Markit climbed to 50.9 in December, slightly better than a flash estimate and holding above the 50 level between expansion and contraction.

While that's the highest in four months, it still signals the economic ills, with growth at the weakest in six years and manufacturing shrinking.

IHS Markit estimates that GDP rose about 0.1pc in the final quarter.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In