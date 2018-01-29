Spar franchise operator BWG purchases wholesaler 4 Aces

BWG, whose chief executive is Leo Crawford, is 80pc-owned by stockmarket-listed Spar South Africa.

4 Aces Wholesale generated turnover of €57.5m in 2016 and employs 85 staff. It’s owned by Liam Linden and Pashcal O’Brien and has significant wholesale operations in Portlaoise, Navan and Clonmel.

It supplies more than 1,500 independent retail, food service and licensed trade customers in the midlands. Its customer base includes a network of Gala convenience stores.